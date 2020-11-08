Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >PM Modi to flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra today
Here is how the Ropax ferry service looks.

PM Modi to flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra today

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'The Ro-Pax ferry service will improve ‘Ease of Living’ and boost economic prosperity,' tweeted PM Modi
  • The ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 kilometres to just 60 kilometres

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra today. The ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 kilometres to just 60 kilometres.

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra today. The ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 kilometres to just 60 kilometres.

"The Ro-Pax ferry service will improve ‘Ease of Living’ and boost economic prosperity. Here’s how the ferry looks, an evening before the launch." PM Modi tweeted.

"The Ro-Pax ferry service will improve ‘Ease of Living’ and boost economic prosperity. Here’s how the ferry looks, an evening before the launch." PM Modi tweeted.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Speaking to ANI, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Shipping Minister said, "This ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 km (by road) to just 60 kilometres."

A large number of people from Saurashtra have settled in Surat and are working in the diamond industry. There are about 5,000 buses plying daily between this route which takes around 10 to 12 hours, Mandaviya informed.

With the inauguration of the Ropax ferry, the time taken to reach Saurashtra will be just four hours. This is going to benefit the people from Saurashtra who are working here in Surat, in a major way.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.