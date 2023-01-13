PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on 15 January

PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on 15 January1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
PM Modi will flag off another Vande Bharat express on Secunderabad-Vishakapatnam route on 15 January via video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on 15 January at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.
It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.
India launched its first semi high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, in 2019. The train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.
The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.
All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs.
It can pick up a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour.
