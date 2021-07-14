Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a slew of key projects in Gujarat on Friday. The projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana–Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar –Pipavav section.

The Prime Minister will flag off two new trains Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha. During the event, he will also inaugurate aquatics and robotics gallery, and nature park in Gujarat Science City.

Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station

The upgradation of Gandhinagar Capital Railway station has been done at a cost of ₹71 crore. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that the station has been provided with world class amenities, at par with modern airports.

It said special care has been taken to make it a divyang friendly station by providing it with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc.

The complete building is designed and provided with green building rating features. "The state-of-the-art external façade will have daily theme based lighting with 32 themes. The station will also house a five star hotel," the PMO said.

Mahesana–Varetha Broad Gauge Line

The Mahesana–Varetha Gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of ₹293 crores. It has a total of ten stations with four newly developed station buildings — Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu and Varetha.

A major station on this section is Vadnagar, which has been developed under Vadnagar – Modhera – Patan Heritage Circuit. "Vadnagar station building has been designed aesthetically using stone carvings, and the circulating area has been provided with landscaping. Vadnagar will now get connected through a broad gauge line and passenger and goods trains can now be run seamlessly on this section," the statement said.

Aquatics Gallery

The PMO says that the state-of-the-art public aquatics gallery consists of different tanks dedicated to aquatic species belonging to different regions of the world along with a main tank consisting of major sharks from across the world.

There is also a 28-meter unique walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.

Robotics Gallery

The robotics gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, which would provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics.

"A unique attraction in the gallery is a reception humanoid robot that communicates with visitors alongside expressing emotions such as joy, surprise and excitement," the PMO said.

Robots from different fields are placed on different floors of the gallery that demonstrate applications in domains such as medicine, agriculture, space, defence, and use in everyday life.

Nature Park

The Park includes several picturesque features like a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. It also includes interesting labyrinths designed for children.

The park also contains various sculptures of extinct animals such as Mammoth, Terror Bird, Saber Tooth Lion replete with scientific information.

