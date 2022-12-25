PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Howrah on 30 Dec

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Howrah on 30 Dec2 min read . 25 Dec 2022
- The Vande Bharat Express, which will be the first of West Bengal will run six days a week and will reduce the travel time between Kolkata and Siliguri
With an intention to improve connectivity across the state, PM Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of West Bengal on the busy Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route on 30 December. The superfast train will take around 7.5 hours on its run in both directions, according to Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express service from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri on December 30," the official told the news agency PTI.
The Vande Bharat Express, which will be the first of West Bengal will run six days a week and will reduce the travel time between Kolkata and Siliguri, the gateway to the Northeast considerably, the official added.
The train will start from Howrah at 6:00 AM and will reach the New Jalpaiguri station at 1.30 PM. After an hour of stopover, the train will leave North Bengal station at 2:30 PM and will return to Howrah by 10:00 PM.
The blue and white 16-coach new rake has already arrived at the Liluah loco shed of Eastern Railway and is ready for the inauguration, Chakraborty said.
On 26 December, PM Modi will participate in a historic program marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi.
According to a release by Prime Minister Officer on Sunday, the PM will attend a 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by about three hundred Baal Kirtanis. On this momentous occasion, Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi.
The press release also informed about the government's idea to organize interactive and participative programs all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of the exemplary courage of the Sahibzades.
The government is organizing essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organized in schools and colleges across the country and are also setting up digital exhibitions at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports, etc.
With inputs from agencies
