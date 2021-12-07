Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertiliser plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and dedicate national development projects worth over ₹9,600 crore on December 7, said an official release by PMO.

1) ) AIIMS in Gorakhpur

AIIMS in Gorakhpur would not only serve the districts of Purvanchal in Uttar Pradesh but also neighbouring Bihar and even Nepal. According to the statement, the AIIMS has been built for the cost of over ₹1,000 crore. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on July 22, 2016. It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna.

2) Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by him on July 22, 2016. Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around ₹8,600 crore. The driving force behind the revival of the fertilizer plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea, added the statement.

The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production. It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of the Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region, said the statement.

3) New building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Gorakhpur. The Centre has been instrumental in tackling the challenge of Japanese encephalitis /Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the region.

The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in areas of Communicable and Non-Communicable diseases as well as help in capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region.

