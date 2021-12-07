PM Modi to gift 3 mega projects worth over 9,600 crore to Gorakhpur today

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by him on July 22, 2016. Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around ₹8,600 crore. The driving force behind the revival of the fertilizer plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea, added the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}