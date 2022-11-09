PM Modi to gift THESE made-in-Himachal handicrafts to world leaders | PHOTOS

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift several unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to various world leaders during the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, officials said on Wednesday.
As per reports, the Prime Minister will gift items such as Chamba 'rumals', Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawl, Kullu shawl and Kanal brass during his meeting witht the world leaders.
Prime Minister's gesture is expected to give a big boost of Himachal Pradesh's art and culture globally while taking it to differrent parts of the world.
G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union
India will preside over the G20 presidency from December 1 taking over from Indonesia. India will take over the G20 presidency at a crucial juncture when the world is facing multiple challenges including the Russia-Ukraine war, increasing crude oil prices, rising interest rates and a slowdown in global demand.
Prime Minister unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on Tuesday.
Talking about India's G20 presidency, Prime Minister said, “Today, there is an unprecedented curiosity in the world to know and understand India. The country is being studied in a new light. Our current successes are being assessed and unprecedented hopes are being expressed about our future. In such an atmosphere it is the responsibility of the citizens to go beyond these expectations and acquaint the world with India’s capabilities, philosophy, social and intellectual strength."
On the theme of India's G20 presidency, Prime Minister said "It is a message, a feeling that runs in India’s veins. It is a resolve that has been omnipresent in our thoughts through ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’."
Speaking about the newly unveiled logo PM said, "The lotus in the logo symbolises India’s ancient heritage, faith and thought. The Philosophy of Adwait, emphasizes the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today’s conflicts"
