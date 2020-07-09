PM Modi to give his first speech to global audience today post-covid: 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, which will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign.
PM Modi will be addressing the event at 1:30 PM today. The event will see participation from global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID.
- Themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', the event will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions.
- Those participating in the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the PMO statement said.
- The UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster are some of the other participants to the event, it said.
- The event will also feature a "never-seen-before performance" on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100th birth anniversary concert in tribute to sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.
- The three-day summit is being held on a virtual platform given restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A report from London on Tuesday stated that the organisers expect an estimated 250 senior business and strategic expert speakers to attract 5,000 audience worldwide over the course of the summit.