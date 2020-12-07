PM Modi to give the inaugural address at IMC 2020 tomorrow

Prime minister Narendra Modi will give the inaugural address at the Indian Mobile Congress ( IMC ) 2020 that is scheduled to be held tomorrow, i.e, December 8, 2020.

The event, which will be held virtually, is organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India (GoI), and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

IMC 2020 will take place in the "Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable" theme which aims at aligning the prime minister's visions. These visions include 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Digital Inclusivity’, and ‘Sustainable development, entrepreneurship & innovation’.

The event will also support Research & Development (R&D) in the telecom and other emerging technology sectors with an aim to drive foreign and local investments.

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics & Information Technology, announced on November 9, this year, the fourth edition of the IMC 2020.

With local and global peers taking part, the event will see more than 50 countries, over 110 global speaker, startups, various ministries, chief executive officers (CEOs) of telcos and CEOs from across that world. Various domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, cloud and edge computing, Blockchain, cyber security, smart cities and automation are also expected to participate in the event.

"India Mobile Congress is one such platform, where the efforts of the Indian Government and the Telecom Industry are given an apt showcase to not just our nation, but to the world at large," said Sanjay Dhotre in the announcement video.

The IMC 2020 is expected to make more than 30 hours of content available to 15000 visitors or more over the three-day programme, starting from December 8 to December 10, this year.

Dell technologies, Ribbon Communications and Red Hat are the prime partners of what is considered the the largest Digital Technology Forum in Asia, this year.

