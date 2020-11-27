PM Modi to go on a 3-city visit tomorrow to review Covid-19 vaccine development

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-city visit on Saturday to "personally review the (coronavirus) vaccine development & manufacturing process", said Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune, PMO said.

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will embark on a 3 city visit to personally review the vaccine development & manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 27, 2020

"As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Modi's visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," said PMO in an official statement.

Zydus Cadila's plant is situated at Changodar industrial area near Ahmedabad city.

The drug maker had earlier announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, has been completed and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

"PM Narendra Modi will be on a brief visit of Gujarat on Saturday, during which, he will visit Zydus Cadila's facility to get first-hand information about the progress made by the company so far in terms of development of vaccine against coronavirus," Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

An official told PTI that Modi is likely arrive at the plant around 9.30 am.

Modi will then proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine, a senior official said.

The prime minister will reach Pune around 12.30 pm, he said.

"We have received a confirmation about PM Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India on Saturday," Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

"The PM will arrive at the Pune airport at 12.30 pm on Saturday. He will attend the scheduled programme at the Serum Institute of India from 1 pm to 2 pm, where he will review the mechanism of COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution," he said.

Ahead of the PM's visit, a Special Protection Group (SPG) team has arrived in the city for security arrangements and the local machinery, including the police, fire brigade, departments of revenue, PWD and health, are coordinating.

The prime minister will then fly to Hyderabad where he is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility, an official said.

Modi will land at Hakimpet Air Force station and go to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley around 50 km from Hyderabad. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials.

The PM will fly back to Delhi in the evening after his hour-long visit to the facility, the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.