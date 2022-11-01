PM Modi to hand over 3,024 EWS flats at Kalkaji on 2 November

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over 3,024 newly constructed flats for the economically weaker section at Kalkaji, Delhi on 2 November.
“The flats are built to rehabilitate slum dwellers under ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project. PM will hand over the keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp," said Prime Minister’s Office in a press release.
In line with Prime Minister’s vision to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 jhuggi jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the release said. The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the clusters, with proper amenities and facilities.
DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ slum rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji are being taken up in a phased manner.
“Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats. Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Camp site, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp," PMO added.
Phase I of the project is completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc.
Public amenities like community parks, electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, underground reservoir for hygienic water supply etc have also been provided.
