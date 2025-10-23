PM Modi to hand over 51,000 appointment letters during Rozgar Mela on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over appointment letters for government jobs to more than 51,000 candidates during the 17th edition of Rozgar Mela on Friday.

He will address the gathering through video conference and hand over job letters for the Department of Posts, and other government departments at functions organised at various places across the country.

The ceremony will be graced by Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, and Union Minister of State, Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta.

More than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country.