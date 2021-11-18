New Delhi: During his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Defence sector at 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv', which is being held in Jhansi from November 17-19 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' celebrations.

1) Prime Minister will formally hand over indigenously designed and developed equipments to Armed forces Service Chiefs. These include handing over of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Chief of the Air Staff; drones/UAVs designed and developed by Indian startups to Chief of the Army Staff; and DRDO designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for naval ships to the Chief of Naval Staff. The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles.

2) Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the ₹400 crore project at the Jhansi node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The project is being executed by Bharat Dynamics Ltd for setting up a plant to produce propulsion systems for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

3) He will launch the NCC Alumni Association with the objective to provide a formal platform to enable NCC Alumni to reconnect with NCC. The Association will further the aims of NCC and assist in nation-building. It will witness enrolling the Prime Minister, a former NCC cadet, as the first member of the Association.

4) PM will also launch the National programme of Simulation Training for NCC cadets with the aim to scale up simulation training facilities for all three wings of NCC. It includes setting up of Rifle Firing Simulators for the Army Wing of NCC, Microlight flying simulators for Air Wing and Rowing simulators for the Naval wing.

5) Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation augmented reality-powered electronic kiosks at the National War Memorial which will enable visitors to pay floral homage to martyrs through the simple click of the button.

