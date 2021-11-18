PM Modi to hand over indigenously built defence equipment to Armed Forces today

1) Prime Minister will formally hand over indigenously designed and developed equipments to Armed forces Service Chiefs. These include handing over of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Chief of the Air Staff; drones/UAVs designed and developed by Indian startups to Chief of the Army Staff; and DRDO designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for naval ships to the Chief of Naval Staff. The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles.