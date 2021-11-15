Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the first of the Light Combat Helicopters to the Indian Air Force in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi during the 'Jhansi Jalsa' event on November 19, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar informed on Monday.

The Prime Minister will also hand over 'Made in India' drones to the Indian Army which would be using them for different requirements all across the country.

"The Prime Minister will hand over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Indian Air Force," Kumar told a press conference while giving details of the event.

He said the LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take-off at an altitude of 5,000 m with a considerable load of weapons and fuel.

For the Navy, PM Modi would hand over the DRDO designed Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for naval ships including that for Indian Aircraft Carrier Vikrant.

"The Advanced EW suite will be used in different naval ships including destroyers, frigates etc. and marks a big step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the defence secretary said.

The Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone of a ₹400 crore project to develop the propulsion system of the anti-tank guided missiles by the Bharat Dynamics Limited.

This would be the first project in the Jhansi node of defence industrial corridor created in Uttar Pradesh by the government.

The Prime Minister would also launch two projects related to the National War Memorial in the national capital including two kiosks to pay homage to the personnel and an app that can give a 360-degree virtual tour of the facility.

With agency inputs

