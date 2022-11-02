PM Modi to hand over new flats to families living in ‘jhuggi jhopdis' today2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 01:47 PM IST
Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project, today at 4:30 PM.