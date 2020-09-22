PM Modi to have Fit India Dialogue with influencers, citizens online on 24 Sept

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens during a nationwide online Fit India Dialogue on Thursday. The dialogue is being organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on 24 September.

The online interaction will see participants sharing anecdotes and tips of their own fitness journey, while drawing out guidance from the Prime Minister on his thoughts about fitness and good health, the Prime Minister Office said in a statement.

Virat Kohli, Milind Soman to participate

From Virat Kohli to Milind Soman to Rujuta Diwekar, will participate in addition to other fitness influencers.

The government said that in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects on fitness, the PMO said.

The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue, the government said.

In the past one year, since its launch, various events organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement have seen enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country. The Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes have seen a combined organic participation of over 3.5 crore people.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via