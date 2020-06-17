PM Modi to hold all-party meet over China border clash

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on 19 June to discuss the ongoing border conflict with China. The meeting will be attended by presidents of all political parties.

The border standoff in Ladakh resulted in clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the intervening night of 15-16 June, which led to death of 20 soldiers of the Indian Army, including a Colonel rank officer.

"In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19 June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," Prime Minister's Office said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The timing of the meeting is important because the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is under pressure from all political parties, which want the central government to give a statement in detail.

Congress' top leaders have demanded that the Centre should be more transparent and that Modi should address the nation on the issue.

"Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Chorus from Congress to hold an all-party meeting has been growing since today morning. Party's national spokesperson Pawan Khera said on Twitter, "Please call an all-party meeting to evolve a unified political posture amidst this national security crisis."

