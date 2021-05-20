Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold another round of meeting with field officials and district magistrates from 10 states on Thursday regarding the Covid-19 situation.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh will take part in the meeting.

The chief ministers of these states, including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, will also be a part of the meeting.

During the interaction, the officials are expected to apprise the PM regarding the handling of the pandemic in their states.

PM Modi had earlier this week held a meeting with officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

The PM had then told the district magistrates that they were the field commanders and their weapons were local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct information.

PM Modi also hailed people from the rural parts of the country. "Last time, we didn't shut the farming sector. I was astonished to see how villagers were maintaining social distancing in the fields. Villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages," he said.

He informed that work on installing oxygen plants at district hospitals were happening through PM-Cares. He said vaccination was a medium to fight the virus and efforts were being made to increase the supply.

The second meeting comes in the backdrop of India recording a rise in new Covid-19 cases by a few thousand.

As many as 2,76,070 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. The number stood at 2,67,334 on Wednesday morning. With the addition of fresh infections, the cumulative tally in the country has reached 2,57,72,400.

Although India has been seen a trend of a lower number of daily infections in the last week, the fatality count has been scaling records.

However, the death toll saw a significant decline on Thursday after going over 4,500 on Wednesday. As many as 3,874 more people succumbed to the disease to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 2,87,122.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.