Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers scheduled to be held here in the national capital today, ANI reported.

The meeting is expected to take place at 4 pm, according to a report in Livehindustan.

According to the report, the meeting is expected to be attended by all ministers and among the things that are expected to be discussed include next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Last week, in a high-level meeting, PM Modi had taken stock of the covid pandemic situation in the country.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.