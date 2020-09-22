PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of 7 states tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation with the chief ministers of seven states tomorrow. The meeting comes as most of the states in the country have been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid cases over the last few weeks.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will be attend the meeting.

PM Modi to chair a high-level virtual meeting on 23rd September with CMs & Health Ministers of seven COVID19 high burden States/UT to review COVID response and management. These States/UT are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab: GoI pic.twitter.com/xfHBA385fo — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

The prime minister has been regularly holding meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country. His last COVID-19 review meeting was on August 11 with chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states.

"The Centre has been leading the fight against COVID-19 in effective collaboration and close coordination with the state and union territory governments. The Union government is supporting them to ramp up healthcare and medical infrastructure, with the clinical management capacities of the doctors manning the ICUs having been substantially upgraded through the e-ICU tele-consultation exercise undertaken by the Health Ministry in collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi," the statement said.

India, the second worst coronavirus hit country in the world after the United States, has more than 55 lakh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With 75,809 new cases in the past 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally jumped to 55,62,663. Country’s single-day coronavirus cases had dipped below 76,000 on September 8 also, when 75,809 cases were reported. About 60 per cent of the country's active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

