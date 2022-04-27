Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country in the past two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with Chief Ministers. The meeting will held through video conferencing in which the Prime Minister will take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation," PM Modi tweeted.

At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2022

The Prime Minister has held several meetings with chief ministers of all states since the pandemic hit the country in 2020.

India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

PM Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay.

"The festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated in the coming days. All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," PM Modi said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

