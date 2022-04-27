PM Modi to hold Covid review meeting with chief ministers today

PM Modi to hold Covid review meeting with chief ministers today1 min read . 05:56 AM IST
- ‘At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation,’ PM Modi tweeted
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country in the past two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with Chief Ministers. The meeting will held through video conferencing in which the Prime Minister will take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country in the past two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with Chief Ministers. The meeting will held through video conferencing in which the Prime Minister will take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
"At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation," PM Modi tweeted.
"At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation," PM Modi tweeted.
The Prime Minister has held several meetings with chief ministers of all states since the pandemic hit the country in 2020.
The Prime Minister has held several meetings with chief ministers of all states since the pandemic hit the country in 2020.
India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
PM Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay.
PM Modi on Sunday's Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast urged people to stay alert for COVID-19 during the festival season. He advised people to wear masks and wash their hands at regular intervals to keep COVID at bay.
"The festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated in the coming days. All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," PM Modi said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.
"The festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated in the coming days. All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," PM Modi said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.