PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Ukraine issue today

PM Modi to hold high-level meeting on Ukraine issue today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
07:14 PM IST

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and offered to contribute towards efforts to bring peace

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue this evening, news agency ANI reported. 

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and offered to contribute towards efforts to bring peace.

During their interaction, Modi expressed deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, with New Delhi saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and urges all efforts are made for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador, said. 

While explaining India’s explanation of vote by permanent representatives of the UN Security Council, Tirumurti said no solution can ever arrive at the cost of humans. “We are also deeply concerned about the welfare of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students in Ukraine," he added.

