Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 related situation at 11:30 am today. The meeting comes on a day when India recorded a surge of 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 fatalities.

On Sunday, PM Modi reviewed the Covid situation in Varanasi. During the discussion, the Prime Minister emphasized that everybody should follow the "distance of two yards and mask is essential". Stressing the importance of the vaccination campaign, the Prime Minister said that the administration should make everyone above the age of 45 aware of this. He also asked the administration to extend all possible assistance to the people of Varanasi with utmost sensitivity.

PM Modi had in the review meeting held on April 17 stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. He also asked the officials to make efforts to utilise the entire national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to ramp up vaccine production.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections.

The death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.





