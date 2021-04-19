PM Modi holds important meeting on Covid-19 situation

On Sunday, PM Modi reviewed the Covid situation in Varanasi. During the discussion, the Prime Minister emphasized that everybody should follow the "distance of two yards and mask is essential". Stressing the importance of the vaccination campaign, the Prime Minister said that the administration should make everyone above the age of 45 aware of this. He also asked the administration to extend all possible assistance to the people of Varanasi with utmost sensitivity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}