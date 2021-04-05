With the situation of covid-19 pandemic worsening in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene a meeting with chief ministers of all states to take stock of the disease situation in the country.

The prime minister will also address the vaccination-related issues against Covid-19. The meeting, on 8 April, will be held via videoconferencing at 6:30 PM. Modi will discuss the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in several states, officials in the prime minister office said.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise with 1,03,558 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Eight States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the covid-19 daily new cases.

Over 81.90% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11%). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 7,41,830. It now comprises 5.89% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 50,233 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 75.88% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58.23% of the total active caseload of the country. Around 478 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eight States account for 84.52% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (222). Punjab follows with 51 daily deaths.

Modi in a meeting with the senior officials on Sunday directed union health ministry to send central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh in the backdrop of high covid-19 case load and disproportionate number of deaths in these states.

As the country is undergoing a second wave of the pandemic, prime minister noted that there is an alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91% of cases and deaths due to the highly infectious disease with the situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh of “serious" concern.

In order to control the pandemic, India has already vaccinating its population against the highly infectious disease. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions following which the third phase was rolled out from April 1st 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities. The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 80 million mark on Monday.

