PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs of all states to take stock of covid situation

In order to control the pandemic, India has already vaccinating its population against the highly infectious disease. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions following which the third phase was rolled out from April 1st 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities. The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 80 million mark on Monday.