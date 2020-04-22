Almost a week before the second round of nationwide lockdown ends on 3 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with all chief ministers through video conferencing on Monday, 27 April.

The meeting is crucial as PM along with chief ministers is expected to review the situation in the country due to coronavirus pandemic and also start of some economic activity, primarily in the rural areas since 20 April.

"PM will interact with all CMs by video conferencing on Monday, 27 April morning," tweeted PIB India. This is the third such meeting with chief ministers and it was during a similar meeting with chief ministers earlier this month that some of the state governments had demanded that lockdown should be extended.

PM Modi has also held similar review meetings with parliamentarians from different political parties to assess the situation in the country and their constituencies. It is expected that the coming meeting with CMs will help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government formulate a strategy when lockdown ends on 3 May.

One of the key issues in Monday meeting which is likely to be raised particularly from chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states is the need for more financial assistance from union government to fight the pandemic. Over the last two days, two chief ministers—Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh, wrote to Modi demanding special financial package and extension of the 15th Finance Commission.

Opposition ruled states have been highlighting that nearly a month long lockdown has halted economic activity and lead to financial losses. Apart from this, states have also demanded that release of GST (goods and services tax) arrears, a issue which is likely to be discussed in Monday's meeting. As far as healthcare demands are concerned, states have been asserting more testing kits that need to be provided by the centre.

Among other issues which can come up for discussion is the growing problems between union government and chief ministers of West Bengal and Maharashtra. The two states have been at loggerheads with the union government. The union government had also asked Kerala to not dilute lockdown rules.