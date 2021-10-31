Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage on November 3, Prime Minister's Office informed on Sunday.

“Immediately after returning to the country after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage, on 3rd November at 12 noon via video conferencing," the PMO said.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccine.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.

Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 106 crore on Saturday. Almost 62 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm.

PM Modi's review meet with the DMs comes just days after Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that more than 10 crores people haven't taken the second dose of vaccine.

Mandaviya on Wednesday said the Centre is going to launch a mega vaccination campaign ' Har Ghar Dastak'. "We've decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," he said.

