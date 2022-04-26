This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With several festivals coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday urged people to stay alert to the threat from the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting with the chief ministers on the Covid-19 situation in the country on27 April, Wednesday. The meeting will be held as Covid cases have started to rise in the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting with the chief ministers on the Covid-19 situation in the country on27 April, Wednesday. The meeting will be held as Covid cases have started to rise in the country.
An official confirmed that the meeting will be held via video conferencing. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation at the conference.
An official confirmed that the meeting will be held via video conferencing. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation at the conference.
"PM Modi will interact with CMs on the Covid-related situation in the country through video conferencing tomorrow at 12 noon," the official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"PM Modi will interact with CMs on the Covid-related situation in the country through video conferencing tomorrow at 12 noon," the official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With several festivals coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday urged people to stay alert to the threat from the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and frequently washing hands.
With several festivals coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday urged people to stay alert to the threat from the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and frequently washing hands.
In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said in the coming days the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated.
In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said in the coming days the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated.
"All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," Modi had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," Modi had said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them," the prime minister had stressed.
"In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them," the prime minister had stressed.
With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.