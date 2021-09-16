Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments on Saturday, reported news agency PTI quoting sources.

The report said the meeting with the secretaries is scheduled to be held in the evening on 18 September.

The meeting comes days after the Prime Minister chaired a meeting with his council of ministers, which was termed as 'Chintan Shivir'.

At the meeting with the ministers on 14 September, PM Modi stressed that simplicity is the way of life. Also, presentations were made by Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Dharmendra Pradhan on efficiency and time management.

According to reports, four more such "Chintan Shivirs" is supposed to be held for further improving governance.

PM Modi had asked the ministers to learn from the best practices of their colleagues at the meeting.

Stating that sharing is caring, PM Modi had also spoken about tiffin meetings during his Gujarat days where everyone used to bring their own tiffins in meetings and shared the food as well as ideas.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged lives and the economy, the Centre has been taking various measures to revive the situation, including steps to boost the country's economic growth.

Earlier in July, PM Modi effected a reshuffle of his Cabinet ahead of seven states going for polls next year. Out of them, BJP is in power in six states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.