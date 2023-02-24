PM Modi to hold roadshow, address rally in poll-bound Meghalaya today
Ahead of state assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya on Friday. He is scheduled to take part in a road show, public meeting and other events in ShillongAhead of state PM Modi to visit Meghalaya today
Ahead of upcoming state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and take part in road show in Shillong on Friday. The roadshow will be conducted from Central Library to the Police Bazar. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting after the road show.
