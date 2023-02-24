Ahead of upcoming state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and take part in road show in Shillong on Friday. The roadshow will be conducted from Central Library to the Police Bazar. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting after the road show.

PM will also pay floral tributes to three freedom fighters of Meghalaya, U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma in Shillong.

Security in Shillong has been raised in view of PM Modi's visit. The security arrangement consists of the deployment of more than 1,000 security personnel of Meghalaya Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The security has been beefed up in the roadshow route andd Police Bazar point in Shillong.

"Special security arrangements have been made in Shillong for the Prime Minister. More than 1000 security personnel have been deployed in the city," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shillong Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao told ANI.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also address an election campaign rally at Alotgre Stadium in Tura in Garo Hills. Notably, BJP had sought permission for PM Modi's rally at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura in the state. But the National People's Party's government denied permission citing the reason of ongoing construction on the location. Later, the party got approval to conduct PM rally at Alotgre Stadium in Tura as an alternative.

The party has is contesting in all 60 seats. The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be done on March 2.

In addition to Meghalaya, Nagaland will also undergo elections on February 27. Home Minister Amit Shah visited Nagaland for two days on February 20 and 21. He met the leaders of the civil society organisations and members linked with organisations demanding a seperate ‘Eastern Nagaland’.

(With inputs from ANI)