Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to hold roadshow, address rally in poll-bound Meghalaya today

PM Modi to hold roadshow, address rally in poll-bound Meghalaya today

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST Livemint
PM Modi will visit the poll-bound Meghalaya on Friday

Ahead of state assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya on Friday. He is scheduled to take part in a road show, public meeting and other events in ShillongAhead of state PM Modi to visit Meghalaya today

Ahead of upcoming state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and take part in road show in Shillong on Friday. The roadshow will be conducted from Central Library to the Police Bazar. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting after the road show. 

Ahead of upcoming state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and take part in road show in Shillong on Friday. The roadshow will be conducted from Central Library to the Police Bazar. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting after the road show. 

PM will also pay floral tributes to three freedom fighters of Meghalaya, U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma in Shillong.

PM will also pay floral tributes to three freedom fighters of Meghalaya, U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma in Shillong.

Also Read: Meghalaya polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Shillong today

Also Read: Meghalaya polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Shillong today

Security in Shillong has been raised in view of PM Modi's visit. The security arrangement consists of the deployment of more than 1,000 security personnel of Meghalaya Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The security has been beefed up in the roadshow route andd Police Bazar point in Shillong.  

Security in Shillong has been raised in view of PM Modi's visit. The security arrangement consists of the deployment of more than 1,000 security personnel of Meghalaya Police and Central Armed Police Forces. The security has been beefed up in the roadshow route andd Police Bazar point in Shillong.  

Also Read: BJP will return to power…: Manik Saha on Tripura poll results

Also Read: BJP will return to power…: Manik Saha on Tripura poll results

"Special security arrangements have been made in Shillong for the Prime Minister. More than 1000 security personnel have been deployed in the city," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shillong Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao told ANI.

"Special security arrangements have been made in Shillong for the Prime Minister. More than 1000 security personnel have been deployed in the city," Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shillong Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao told ANI.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi skips poll campaign, seen skiing in Gulmarg | Video

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi skips poll campaign, seen skiing in Gulmarg | Video

Later in the day, PM Modi will also address an election campaign rally at Alotgre Stadium in Tura in Garo Hills. Notably, BJP had sought permission for PM Modi's rally at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura in the state. But the National People's Party's government denied permission citing the reason of ongoing construction on the location. Later, the party got approval to conduct PM rally at Alotgre Stadium in Tura as an alternative.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also address an election campaign rally at Alotgre Stadium in Tura in Garo Hills. Notably, BJP had sought permission for PM Modi's rally at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura in the state. But the National People's Party's government denied permission citing the reason of ongoing construction on the location. Later, the party got approval to conduct PM rally at Alotgre Stadium in Tura as an alternative.

The party has is contesting in all 60 seats. The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be done on March 2.

The party has is contesting in all 60 seats. The assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will be done on March 2.

In addition to Meghalaya, Nagaland will also undergo elections on February 27. Home Minister Amit Shah visited Nagaland for two days on February 20 and 21. He met the leaders of the civil society organisations and members linked with organisations demanding a seperate ‘Eastern Nagaland’. 

In addition to Meghalaya, Nagaland will also undergo elections on February 27. Home Minister Amit Shah visited Nagaland for two days on February 20 and 21. He met the leaders of the civil society organisations and members linked with organisations demanding a seperate ‘Eastern Nagaland’. 

(With inputs from ANI)

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP