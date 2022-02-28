As India continues with its effort to safely evacuate its nationals from war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a third high-level meeting within 24 hours to discuss the situation, reported news agency PTI .

The PM, in a meeting earlier in the day, had decided to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there.

Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will be overseeing evacuation operations of stranded Indians in Romania and Moldova, while minister of Law Kiren Rijiju will be visiting Slovakia.

Minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri will be overlooking operations in Hungary, and minister of state in the ministry of road transport Gen (Retd) VK Singh will manage evacuations in Poland.

Modi had chaired a meeting on Sunday evening as well and had asserted that the safety and evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, attacked by Russia, is a top priority for his government.

The meeting came amid rising concerns back home about the safety of some 16,000 Indians still in Ukraine, most of them students.

Indians make up about a quarter of the 76,000 foreign students studying in Ukraine, mainly on medical courses, according to official estimates.

Meanwhile, six evacuation flights have landed in India until now with 1,400 nationals who were stranded in the eastern-European nation.

The sixth evacuation flight from Hungary’s capital Budapest carrying 240 Indian nationals landed at the Delhi airport on Monday. The fifth evacuation flight came from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi earlier during the day.

India began the evacuation of its citizens from Romania and Hungary — neighbouring countries of Ukraine — from Saturday onwards.

The country had on Sunday evacuated 688 more nationals from war-hit Ukraine on three Air India flights and said it was in touch with the other countries in that region to ensure the return of all its stranded citizens.

