PM Modi to hold virtual summit with UK counterpart Boris Johnson tomorrow

India and the UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson on May 4, 2021.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson on May 4, 2021.

A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare, read the release.

India and the UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be visiting London from May 3-6, 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}