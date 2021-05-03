Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to hold virtual summit with UK counterpart Boris Johnson tomorrow

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with UK counterpart Boris Johnson tomorrow

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 05:49 AM IST ANI

India and the UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson on May 4, 2021.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his United Kingdom counterpart Boris Johnson on May 4, 2021.

According to the release of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss COVID-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the release of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss COVID-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare, read the release.

India and the UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be visiting London from May 3-6, 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.