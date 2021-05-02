PM Narendra Modi will hold a Virtual Summit with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on 4 May 2021. India and UK enjoy a Strategic Partnership since 2004. It has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse area, said the MEA.

A comprehensive Roadmap 2030 will be launched during the Summit, which will pave way for further expanding & deepening India-UK cooperation over next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade & prosperity, defence & security, climate action & healthcare, the MEA added.

On the other hand, Downing Street also said that both the PMs will hold a virtual meeting. "On Tuesday the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Modi to agree a huge range of commitments to deepen cooperation between the UK and India, including on fighting the coronavirus pandemic," Downing Street said.

"During his call with Prime Minister Modi, the Prime Minister will emphasise the importance of working with India to promote our shared values," it added.

Besides the offer of much-needed equipment, the UK government said that England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance have spoken to their Indian counterparts to provide advice, insight and expertise to the Indian healthcare system as it deals with one of the world's worse surges in COVID levels. It has been agreed that the National Health Service (NHS) is to establish a clinical advisory group led by NHS England Chief People Officer Prerana Isaar to support India’s COVID response.

"The UK will always be there for India in its time of need," said Johnson.

"The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the UK and India. I am deeply moved by the surge of support the British people have provided to the people of India and am pleased the UK government has been able to play our part in providing life-saving assistance," he said.

Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up its support as India's healthcare system struggles to cope with a huge surge in cases of Covid-19.

