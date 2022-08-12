PM Modi to host CWG 2022 medal winners at his residence on 13 August

India completed in the fourth position with 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 that was held in Birmingham
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :India completed in the fourth position with 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 that was held in Birmingham. From 28 July to 8 August, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :India completed in the fourth position with 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 that was held in Birmingham. From 28 July to 8 August, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, on 13 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence at 11 am on Saturday.
Ahead of the 75th Independence Day, on 13 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence at 11 am on Saturday.
Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.
India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.
One of the major highlights of the mega event was the clinching of a gold medal by Nikhat Zareen.
One of the major highlights of the mega event was the clinching of a gold medal by Nikhat Zareen.
After winning the medal in the final of the women's 50kg Light Flyweight category, Zareen said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she will take his autograph on her boxing gloves.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After winning the medal in the final of the women's 50kg Light Flyweight category, Zareen said she is excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she will take his autograph on her boxing gloves.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) on Sunday.
Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) on Sunday.
Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.
"I am very excited to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I will take it on my boxing gloves," Nikhat Zareen had told news agency ANI after winning the gold on August 07.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I am very excited to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I will take it on my boxing gloves," Nikhat Zareen had told news agency ANI after winning the gold on August 07.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with a stunning closing ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Monday.
The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.