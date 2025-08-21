PM Modi to host Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka during India visit from August 24 to 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Fiji PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka during his India visit from August 24 and 26. He will be accompanied by his spouse Sulueti Rabuka

This would be the first visit to India by Prime Minister Rabuka in his present capacity. During his visit to New Delhi, Prime Minister Rabuka is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 August 2025. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.

PM Rabuka is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Boss of the world: Rabuka had said while praising Modi Earlier in January, Rabuka had praised PM Modi and called him the real "Boss" of the world during a meeting with Rajya Sabha member and Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) Convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu and IMF Co-Founder Himani Sood in Fiji.

Praising Modi, Rabuka said, "I believe Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is a great governance model which PM Modi is practising which ensures inclusive development for all. I think the world should adopt it to make it a better place to live."

Fiji PM further added, "My friend (PM Modi) was re-elected (as PM) after we met (in 2023), so congratulations again and I would like to make sure that he gets the message that Fiji is still here. We are still committed to our journey of peace, on which, PM Modi has been for long. Oneness' in our development, oneness in our progress and all these are great ideals for all world leaders."