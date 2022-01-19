PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit on 27 Jan

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on January 27. The virtual summit will also be attended by five presidents - Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon, of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz Republic. This is the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.

During the event, the leaders are expected to deliberate on steps to take forward relations to newer heights as well as the evolving regional security situation.

The first India-Central Asia Summit, the ministry of external affairs said, is a reflection of India's growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India's "extended neighbourhood". The prime minister last visited all Central Asian countries in 2015.

The MEA said, the leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.

The summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership, the statement said.

