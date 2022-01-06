The second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute will be inaugurated Kolkata by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing on 7 January, Prime Minister's office informed on Thursday.

The new campus has been built at a cost of over ₹530 crore. Around ₹400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government in the ratio of 75:25.

A PMO release said, The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country.

CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients. A need for expansion was being felt for some time, and the second campus will fulfil it, it said.

The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those from eastern and northeastern parts of the country, it said.

The campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.