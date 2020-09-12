Home >News >India >PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today

1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2020, 09:15 AM IST Staff Writer

The Prime Minister will participate in the program through video conferencing and will also talk with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will participate in the program through video conferencing and will also talk with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Modi had on Friday said that this is an important step in achieving the goal of providing houses to the poor by 2022.

"This is another important step in achieving the target of giving a house to every family in the country by 2022. These houses built under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin are proof that the corona pandemic too could not stop the development works," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

The PMAY is a housing initiative of the Government of India launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to the urban and the rural poor.

The target of PMAY is to build 20 million affordable houses by March 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout