Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil on January 12. The PM will be virtually present at the ceremony at 4 PM on Wednesday.

The new medical colleges are being established under the Centrally Sponsored scheme of ’Establishing of New Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital’. Under the scheme, medical colleges are established in districts, which do not have either a government or private medical college.

Here is all you need to know about the new medical college projects in Tamil Nadu:

The 11 medical colleges are being established at an estimated cost of ₹ 4,000 crore with efforts from both the Centre and Tamil Nadu government. The central government has provided ₹ 2,145 crore for the project and the rest is funded by the Tamil Nadu government.

The 11 new medical colleges will be established in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu (Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, and Krishnagiri).

The 11 new medical colleges will have a cumulative capacity of 1,450, according to the statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

On the other hand, the establishment of a new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and promote classical languages.

The Central Institute of Classical Tamil is fully funded by the Union Government and is built for ₹ 24 crore. The new 3-storey campus is equipped with a spacious library, an e-library, seminar halls, and a multimedia hall.

