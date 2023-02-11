PM Modi to inaugurate 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru
Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in the event
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Karnataka on 13 February to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.
