New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Karnataka on 13 February to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities". The event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. The event will showcase the country’s progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs sector, defence space and futuristic technologies.

Further, the event will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), added the PMO.

“The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including the partnerships for co-development and co-production," the PMO said in a release.

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in the event, it added.

Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.