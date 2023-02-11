New Delhi: First completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 February, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The 246 -km Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crore. This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours.

According to a release from the PMO, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 km and the travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hrs to 12 hrs.

It will pass through six states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra - and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

During the programme, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than ₹5,940 crore.

This includes a 67-km long four-lane spur road from Bandikui to Jaipur to be developed at a cost of more than ₹2000 crore, a six-lane spur road from Kotputli to Baraodaneo to be developed at a cost of about ₹3,775 crore, and a two-lane paved shoulder of Lalsot - Karoli section being developed at a cost of about ₹150 crore.