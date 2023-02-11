PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday
This operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours
New Delhi: First completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 February, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
