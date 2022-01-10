NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 25th Youth festival on Wednesday in Puducherry via videoconferencing.

In view of the emerging covid situation in the country, the festival will be held virtually from 12-13 January 2022.

The Prime Minister will unveil selected essays on “Mere Sapno ka Bharat" and “Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Movement" from submissions by over 1 lakh youth on the two themes, during the event.

The inauguration will be followed by the National Youth Summit wherein there will be panel discussions on four identified themes. The themes will include environment, climate and SDG led growth; tech, entrepreneurship and innovation; indigenous and ancient wisdom; and national character and nation-building.

There will also be open discussions with Olympians and Paralympians followed by live performances in the evening. A virtual Yoga session will be organized in the morning.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry, established at Puducherry, with an investment of about ₹122 crore. With a focus on the Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, the Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology which will contribute towards skilling youth and will also be able to train 6,400 trainees every year.

The PM will also inaugurate the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam – an auditorium with open-air theatre, constructed by the Government of Puducherry at a cost of about ₹23 crore. It would primarily be used for educational purposes and can accommodate more than 1,000 people.

The Youth Festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual & cultural integration. It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

