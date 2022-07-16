PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway today. 10 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway during his visit to Uttar Pradesh today on July 16. Notably, the 296 km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore. With the unveiling of the expressway, the region will receive a major boost in connectivity and industrial development. The officials have said that the government has focused greatly on the region's connectivity and infrastructure.

