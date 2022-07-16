PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway today. 10 things to know

PM Modi is all set to unveil the 296 km four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway, which has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway during his visit to Uttar Pradesh today on July 16. Notably, the 296 km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore. With the unveiling of the expressway, the region will receive a major boost in connectivity and industrial development. The officials have said that the government has focused greatly on the region's connectivity and infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway during his visit to Uttar Pradesh today on July 16. Notably, the 296 km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore. With the unveiling of the expressway, the region will receive a major boost in connectivity and industrial development. The officials have said that the government has focused greatly on the region's connectivity and infrastructure.
Here are top 10 things to know about the new Bundelkhand Expressway:
Here are top 10 things to know about the new Bundelkhand Expressway:
The budgetary allocation of ₹1.99 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever.
This is a jump of over 550% when compared to the allocation of about Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14.
The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore
Over the span of last seven years, the length of National Highways in the country has gone up by more than 50% from 91,287 km (as on April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km (as on December 31, 2021).
Interestingly, the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months.
The 296 km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and later may be expanded up to six lanes.
Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development.
Additionally, the work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already begun.
The Industrial Development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said that the four-lane access-controlled green field expressway, built at a cost of ₹14,849 crore, will pave the way for the development of the backward regions of Bundelkhand.
“People of Bundelkhand region are eagerly waiting for the opening of the expressway. People here supported BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as well as 2022 assembly election, its return gift to them from the BJP government," BJP MLA from Orai assembly seat in Jalaun district, Gauri Shankar Verma said according to Hindustan Times report.
(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The budgetary allocation of ₹1.99 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever.
This is a jump of over 550% when compared to the allocation of about Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14.
The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore
Over the span of last seven years, the length of National Highways in the country has gone up by more than 50% from 91,287 km (as on April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km (as on December 31, 2021).
Interestingly, the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months.
The 296 km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and later may be expanded up to six lanes.
Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development.
Additionally, the work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already begun.
The Industrial Development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said that the four-lane access-controlled green field expressway, built at a cost of ₹14,849 crore, will pave the way for the development of the backward regions of Bundelkhand.
“People of Bundelkhand region are eagerly waiting for the opening of the expressway. People here supported BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election as well as 2022 assembly election, its return gift to them from the BJP government," BJP MLA from Orai assembly seat in Jalaun district, Gauri Shankar Verma said according to Hindustan Times report.