Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that it is a ‘special tournament’ and a matter of honour for India that the 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in India
Ahead of his visit to Tamil Nadu on July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is looking forward to in Chennai for the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad. The Prime Minister expressed that it is a "special tournament" and a matter of honour for India that the 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share, "I am looking forward to being in Chennai for the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad at 6 PM tomorrow evening. This is a special tournament and it is our honour that it is being held in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess."
According to the Prime Minister's office, PM Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on 28-29 July, 2022. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha and then travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai on July 28.
At around 12 noon, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha. Thereafter, he will travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai at around 6 pm. On July 29, the prime minister will attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University at around 10 am. He will then travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects at around 4 pm.
As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on June 19, 2022. The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram, before heading over to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland.
