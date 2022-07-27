At around 12 noon, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha. Thereafter, he will travel to Chennai and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium, Chennai at around 6 pm. On July 29, the prime minister will attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University at around 10 am. He will then travel to Gandhinagar to visit GIFT City, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects at around 4 pm.