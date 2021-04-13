PM Modi to inaugurate 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue today

"Prime Minister of India will inaugurate the Dialogue through a video message on 13 April. 5. The theme for the 2021 Edition is "#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers and Out of Control". Over the course of four days, the Dialogue, will have panel conversations on five thematic pillars - WHOse Multilateralism? Reconstructing the UN and Beyond; Securing and Diversifying Supply Chains; Global 'Public Bads': Holding Actors and Nations to Account; Infodemic: Navigating a 'No-Truth' World in the Age of Big Brother; The Green Stimulus: Investing in Gender, Growth, and Development," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.