PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue on 25 April

Themed ‘Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled’, the dialogue will be held from 25 to 27 April. It will witness the participation of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the chief guest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue 2022 on 25 April, said Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday.
Themed "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", the dialogue will be held from 25 to 27 April. It will witness the participation of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen as the chief guest.
"Raisina Dialogue 2022 will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries. There will be side events that will be hosted in Berlin and Washington. Raisina young fellows programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of this main conference," said Bagchi.
The dialogue will be modelled along six thematic pillars – Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.
The MEA spokesperson said that the conference will most likely be attended by former PM of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Canada PM Stephen Harper, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and former Australia PM Anthony Abbott.
"We will also be counting on a pre-recorded message from the President of United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid," added Bagchi.
In terms of the participation of foreign ministers, the MEA spokesperson informed that the foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia will be attending the event. He further said that the Australian foreign may also join the conference virtually.
Bagchi said that the foreign ministers, during their visit to India, will also have official engagements with external affairs minister S Jaishankar.
The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).
The dialogue, which was held virtually last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held in in-person format this year, informed Bagchi.
